Manipur: BJP MLA’s brother, 5 others surrender before cops two days after killing college student

Two days after killing a 21-year-old college student and injuring his father in Heirok village of Thoubal district, six of the accused, including a BJP MLA’s younger brother, surrendered before the police Friday.

The surrender came a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured to book the culprits involved in the murder within two days.

The six accused have been identified as BJP’s Thoubal MLA Thokchom Radheshyam’s younger brother Thokchom Putro Singh, Ningthoujam Panan Singh, Thokchom Sanathoi Singh, Thokchom Henrik, Laishram Biken and Khundongbam Nicky from Heirok.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the accused had reportedly barged into the home of 21-year-old N Rohit in Heirok part-II Mayai Leikai and had shot him dead. They had also injured his father.

The deceased’s brother, N Roshan, had filed a complaint naming six individuals, including Putro. In the complaint, Roshan also specifically mentioned that Putro was the one who killed his younger brother and shot at his father. Subsequently, the police lodged an FIR slapping charges of murder, trespassing among others.

The murder took place several hours after a clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers at Heirok Bazaar in which an individual had sustained bullet injuries.

The district administration had clamped a curfew in the entire Heirok Assembly constituency the following day. Meanwhile, Rohit was cremated amid the curfew Friday.

In addition to the large contingent of police, the district administration also deployed two companies of the Border Security Force and the India Reserve Battalion.