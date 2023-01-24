scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Manipur: BJP leader shot dead, 2 arrested

Rameshwor was the general secretary of the ex-servicemen cell of the party's state unit. He was also a member of the RSS.

L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. (file)
Armed miscreants shot dead BJP leader Laishram Rameshwor at his residence in Manipur’s Thoubal district Tuesday morning.

Rameshwor was the general secretary of the ex-servicemen cell of the party’s state unit. He was also a member of the RSS.

The police said the crime was committed by two unidentified persons who came in an SUV. Rameshwor got shot in his chest from close range. He was taken to a hospital in Imphal but succumbed to his injury.

SP Thoubal district Jogeschandra Haobijam said the police arrested two persons including the main accused late in the evening.

The main accused has been identified as Ayekpam Keshorjit and the other accused, the driver of the vehicle, has been identified as Naorem Ricky Pointing.

“On receiving information about the incident, a team of the district police commando carried out a massive search operation to track down the vehicle. On verification, the driver identified himself as Ricky Pointing and from his disclosure identified the main accused as Ayekpam Keshorjit,” said Haobijam.

The police seized an empty case of .32 bullet from the crime scene.

“Deeply pained by the sudden demise of Ex-Servicemen, Shri NK L Rameshwar who was killed by armed assailants at his residence in Thoubal today.

“I condemn such killings in the strongest terms, and those who committed the barbaric and cowardly act will not be spared,” wrote Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Facebook.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:22 IST
