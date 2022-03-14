Manipur: Biren Singh among newly elected MLAs to take oath

Caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh was among the 59 newly elected leaders who were sworn in as members of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal on Monday. The oath of office was administered by Pro-tem Speaker S Rajen Singh.

Rajen had taken oath as the Pro-tem Speaker at the Manipur Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Biren Singh said that the formation of a new government may take more time than usual as there are certain formalities which need to be completed. He said that the central observers are expected to arrive in the state very soon for the appointment of the leader of the BJP legislature.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh in a statement issued on Monday said Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju have been appointed as the central observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Manipur.

Of the total 60 MLAs, 32 are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seven National People’s Party (NPP), six Janata Dal-United (JD-U), five each from Indian National Congress (INC) and Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF), two from Kuki Peoples’ Alliance (KPA) and three independents.