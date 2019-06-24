Manipur: Behiang may be developed as second corridor to South East Asia, says Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the government was actively considering plans to develop Behiang village in Churachandpur district, about 122 km from Imphal, as the second trade corridor to South-East Asian countries after Moreh.

“The location of the village is strategically important as it can serve as the second corridor to South East Asian nations next to Moreh in line with India’s Act East Policy,” Singh said during the inauguration of a police station at Behiang village, which is located along the interior India-Myanmar border. The village has a population of nearly 1000 people.

The CM also assured that a trade centre would also be developed at Behiang similar to the one at Moreh to enhance trade activities with neighbouring Myanmar.

Singh said the state government had submitted a Rs 100 crore proposal to the Centre to construct a ring road along the Indo-Myanmar border from the last village bordering Mizoram to the last point bordering Nagaland in Ukhrul district.

The Mizoram CM also asked the officers of newly inaugurated Behiang police station to be vigil on the entry of illegal migrants and drug trafficking activities. Singh also launched Smart Hospital Management System/Technology for Behiang.