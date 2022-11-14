scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Manipur bans controversial book on state’s history, says it can ignite communal strife

The book written by a retired CRPF brigadier claims that the princely state had comprised only 700 square miles of the valley area when merged with India, implying that the hill areas—inhabited by Naga, Kuki and other tribes—had not been part of the state.

The book 'The Complexity Called Manipur: Roots, Perceptions and Reality' contains grossly misleading and scandalous content that could ignite communal disharmony, Manipur's home department said. (Photo source: Goodreads)

The Manipur government on Monday banned a book titled The Complexity Called Manipur: Roots, Perceptions and Reality, saying it contained “grossly misleading and scandalous” content that could ignite communal disharmony.

Written by the late Brigadier Sushil Kumar Sharma, the book was based on the retired CRPF officer’s PhD thesis that claimed the princely state of Manipur had comprised only 700 square miles of the valley area at the time of its merger with India, implying that the hill areas — inhabited by Naga, Kuki and other tribes — had not been part of it.

An order issued by the home department said, “The history relating to ‘Manipur Merger Agreement’ is a very sensitive and emotional subject for the native people of the state. The information may even amount to breach of peace and public tranquillity and maintenance of harmony between various communities residing in the state thereby impacting national security and national integrity”.

It explained that the information in the book published by Viva Books was contrary to the gazette published in 1950 by the Ministry of States (now the Ministry of Home Affairs) under the title “White Paper on Indian States”. At the time of the merger vide the October 15, 1949, agreement, Manipur had 8,620 square miles of area and a total population of 5,12,000, the order added.

The book has stirred up a controversy over the past few months with civil bodies calling for its ban and an apology from the author and his research guides, including a retired Manipur University professor.

The order said the further circulation of the book containing grossly “misleading, factually incorrect information and scandalous statement” would create misunderstanding and tension between the communities residing in the valley and hill areas, leading to violence. The order said the book should be forfeited to the state government.

Against this backdrop, the BJP-led government had mandated that all books on the state’s history, culture, tradition and geography be approved by a state-appointed committee before publication.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 08:53:59 pm
