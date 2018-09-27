Manipur bandh partially hit normal life

The Manipur government offices were open and employees reported for duty in good numbers. (Representational Image) The Manipur government offices were open and employees reported for duty in good numbers. (Representational Image)

A 48-hour bandh called by six students’ organisations, demanding “unconditional release” of 15 arrested students and teachers of Manipur University, partially hit normal life in the state Thursday, officials said. All shops in the busy markets of the capital — Paona and Thangal Bazaar — were closed. Most vehicles were not plying and educational institutions remained closed, they said.

The Manipur government offices were open and employees reported for duty in good numbers. Petrol and fuel stations were open as those were guarded by security personnel, the officials added. Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu has instructed department heads and deputy commissioners across the state to ensure attendance of all staff.

The bandh was called by six students organisations from Wednesday midnight demanding “unconditional release” of 15 students and teachers of the Manipur University, who were arrested on September 21 on a complaint filed by newly-appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor K Yugindro Singh. Singh had alleged he was “gheraoed” by some students and teachers for assuming the charge of VC of the central university. CRPF personnel and police were deployed at various points of Imphal, including Moirangkhom, Singjamei and Yaiskul areas, police said.

Mobile vehicles of police commandos were also pressed into service. District Magistrate N Praveen Wednesday issued an order imposing Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire revenue district of Imphal West for a period of two months.

