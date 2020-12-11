Manipur: Bail to 2 student leaders held for criticising plan to introduce Sanskrit in state schools

The CJM observed that keeping the student leaders in custody will amount to ruining their career.

Two Manipur students, arrested for comments against the decision to introduce Sanskrit in state schools, were released on bail on Friday.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Imphal West released the two leaders of the Manipur Student Association Delhi (MSAD), who were arrested last week on charges of attempting to promote communal hatred from Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

The men had been arrested by a team of Manipur police and Delhi police and brought to Imphal on Thursday.

The CJM observed that keeping the student leaders in custody will amount to ruining their career, taking into consideration that they are college students in the fifth semester of B Com, and have exams from December 13.

The court also noted that the students were first-time offenders and their chance of absconding is virtually none.

The court has released them with conditions that they should not threaten, contact or induce any of the prosecution witness. They have been asked to make themselves available for interrogation by the police as and when required, and not leave Manipur without prior permission of the court till the trial is over.

On November 20, the MSAD had strongly reacted against the Manipur Education minister’s announcement that Sanskrit would be introduced in selected schools and colleges of the state.

The MSAD alleged that the introduction of Sanskrit was an attempt to impose the language in Manipur in the interests of a particular community. Following this, a group based in Imphal lodged a complaint against the body. They were slapped with section I53A/504/505(2)/34 of the IPC.

