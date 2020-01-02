Manipur bags Krishi Karman Award award for best-performing state in overall food-grain production

Manipur was selected for the prestigious award as the best-performing state in Overall Food-grain Production Category-III for the year 2017-18. (Twitter/BJP Manipur) Manipur was selected for the prestigious award as the best-performing state in Overall Food-grain Production Category-III for the year 2017-18. (Twitter/BJP Manipur)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday received the Krishi Karman Award 2017-18 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony held at the Government Pre-University College in Karnataka’s Tumakuru. He was accompanied by Manipur Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian.

The function was attended by union ministers, Governors, chief ministers, and agriculture ministers of different states.

Two farmers of Manipur — Yenkhom Bishworjit Singh of Kakching Panji Leikai, Kakching District and Thingbaijam Johnny Chanu of Lamboikhul Awang Leikai, Imphal East District — also received the Krishi Karman Award for Progressive Farmers for highest production in rice and pulses during 2017-18, respectively.

Manipur was selected for the prestigious award as the best-performing state in Overall Food-grain Production Category-III (production less than 1 million tonne) for the year 2017-18. The award carried a trophy, a citation and an amount of Rs. 5 crore.

According to an official statement from the IPR department, the state achieved the highest production of rice and pulses to the tune of 2570 kg/hectare and 960 kg/hectare against the national average of 2475 kg/hectare and 779 kg/hectare respectively, in the year 2017-18.

The winners were selected by a committee headed by top officials of the government on the basis of their assessment of performance regarding production outcomes, implementation of crop production programmes, and innovative approaches adopted for effective service delivery, the statement added.

The prime minister also presented Krishi Karman Awards to other selected progressive farmers, apart from releasing the 3rd instalment of PM Kisan to approximately 6 crore beneficiaries at the function.

