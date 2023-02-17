Manipur hosts B20 Conference, delegates from 23 countries participate

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday inaugurated a conference on ‘Opportunities for Multilateral Business Partnerships in ICT, Tourism, Healthcare and Handloom’ at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

This was the first of the four sessions of B20 — the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community — scheduled in Northeast India.

Delegates from 23 countries participated in the conference. The inaugural session was attended by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr R K Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, Chief Secretary, Manipur, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Joint Secretary (Summits) G20 Secretariat, Government of India L Ramesh Babu, Commissioner, Textiles & Commerce, Industries, Government of Manipur Pradeep K Jha and Member, Confederation of Indian Industry Gopi K More.

Addressing the congregation, Singh expressed the honour of the state to host this B20 Conference. “The conference would be a great platform for the state to showcase its strength and opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in various sectors in the backdrop of the rich cultural heritage,” Singh said.

Singh added that the B20 Conference would shape policies towards sustainable growth and development while ushering in peace and progress in line with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth, One Family, One Future).

The Chief Minister informed that Manipur, with a population of 2.72 million and an area of over 22,300 sq km is the Land Gateway of India to South East Asia. The state has the perfect setting for implementing India’s Act East Policy and the state is the bridge between South East Asia and India, he added.

Singh further asserted that once the stretch of Asian Highway within Myanmar gets completed, road travel from Manipur to Bangkok will be possible in just 16-18 hours. Plans are afoot to start international flights from Imphal to Mandalay in Myanmar and Bangkok in Thailand, he said, adding that Imphal International Airport will soon have a new integrated terminal and an air cargo terminal. Train services would also reach Imphal City by next year, he informed, adding that the state has been recognised as the Most Improved Small State in Overall Category for three years in a row in the State of the States survey. This has been facilitated by an improved security scenario.

He further informed that new Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy of Manipur has been adopted to promote investment in the State. To promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’, the Manipur Industrial Single Window Clearance Act, 2021 was enacted. Given the importance of logistics, the Manipur Integrated Logistics Policy, 2022 was notified, he said.

The Chief Minister further informed the congregation that Manipur has huge untapped potential in medicinal plants, horticultural products, aromatic plants and spices.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, while addressing the gathering, stated that as India holds the Presidency of the G20, the country will make sure this presidency is “inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented”. He said in the world endeavour to pave the way towards a global economic recovery, the utmost importance should be given to acknowledge that the success of the recovery will largely depend on the actions of businesses. “The G20 must provide a crucial forum for businesses to convene and collectively address key global issues with a unified voice,” he added.

The inaugural session was followed by a plenary session, where topics, including Investment Opportunities and Support Ecosystem for doing Business in Manipur, Opportunities in Core Sector, Healthcare & Medical Tourism, Tourism & Hospitality, ICT, Handlooms & Textiles was deliberated. Representatives of G20 and other countries also addressed the plenary session.