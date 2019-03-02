Manipur Assembly withdraws motion against Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Manipur legislative assembly Saturday withdrew a private member resolution moved by the opposition bench seeking the unanimous decision of the House against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019.

Advertising

Congress MLA, Gonvidas Konthoujam, had on Friday moved a resolution to urge the Centre to prevent the re-introduction of the Citizenship Bill and ensure that no ordinance similar to the said bill is promulgated.

The motion was jointly moved by seven opposition MLAs with unanimous support from the opposition bench including the leader of the opposition, Okram Ibobi Singh.

On Friday, the treasury and opposition bench had a lengthy debate on the floor pertaining to the feasibilities to adopt a resolution against the Bill as insisted by the opposition.

With both the benches of the House unable to come to term, the discussion was rescheduled for the next day. However, the matter was discussed during the lunch break and not during the session of the House.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, at the end of Saturday’s sitting, informed the House that representatives from both the treasury and opposition deliberated on the matter during the lunch break in consultation with legal experts.

Singh said, “We had discussed the matter thoroughly and it appears that we are on the same page. Both the benches are working in the interest of the people. But, unfortunately taking a decision with regards to the Bill would be sub-judice as a petition is pending with the Supreme Court.”

He pointed out that a petition filed on February 27, by a group from Assam, was admitted by the SC. It had directed the respondent to give a reply within six weeks, Singh said, assuring the House that his government would continue to work in the interest of the people.

Advertising

While the opposition leader Okram Ibobi lamented the untimely action of the Manipur government, MLA Govindas Konthoujam had to withdraw the motion citing the rules. “Rule no. 109 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the House prohibit discussion of any matters pending in the court including Supreme Court, therefore I withdraw my motion,” Konthoujam said.