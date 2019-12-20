Manipur Assembly re-affirms stand to protect integrity of the state

Prior to adopting the resolution, Congress MLA AK Mirabai during the zero hour, drew the attention of the Speaker to extend the Assembly session for a day to discuss the Naga-Peace talk issue. PTI /File Prior to adopting the resolution, Congress MLA AK Mirabai during the zero hour, drew the attention of the Speaker to extend the Assembly session for a day to discuss the Naga-Peace talk issue. PTI /File

The Manipur Legislative Assembly on Friday has re-affirmed its earlier resolution to protect the integrity of the state in connection with impending settlement to Indo-Naga peace talks.

The resolution which was adopted on July 23, 2018 seeks amendment of Article 3 of the Indian Constitution of India by incorporating that prior consent of the state legislatures of the affected states shall be mandatory while forming a new state or changing names of existing states.

Seeking the contents of the Framework Agreement to be made available to the Government of Manipur, the resolution stated that there shall not be any change in the present administrative set up of the state and not to grant any kind of autonomy to any part of the state as a result of the Framework Agreement leading to resolution of the Naga political issue.

Prior to adopting the resolution, Congress MLA AK Mirabai during the zero hour, drew the attention of the Speaker to extend the Assembly session for a day to discuss the Naga-Peace talk issue.

The opposition MLA also pointed out that the Co-ordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has been demanding to convene a special assembly session to take a stand to protect the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur while settling the Naga political issue.

In his reply, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh reminded that the House had already taken up 12 resolutions.

He further informed that the new government acknowledging the importance of the issue has also already taken up two resolutions on the matter and the same had been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The three days long 9th session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday.

On the last day of the session, the House also passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.

