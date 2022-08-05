scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to set up population commission, implement NRC

The private member resolutions were moved by Janata Dal-United MLA Kh Joykishan Singh on the last day of the Budget session of the Manipur Assembly.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
August 5, 2022 9:21:58 pm
Assam govt gets pulled up over request for additional funds to complete NRC workSeveral civil bodies, including the United Naga Council (UNC) and Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanded an updated NRC with a fixed cut-off base year to identify illegal immigrants in Manipur. (File Photo/Representational)

The Manipur Assembly Friday unanimously adopted two private member resolutions to establish the Population Commission of the state and also implement the NRC (National Register of Citizens).

The private member resolutions were moved by Janata Dal-United MLA Kh Joykishan Singh on the last day of the Budget session of the Manipur Assembly.

Singh expressed his concern over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into Manipur. He claimed that there was a population growth of 153.3 per cent in the hill districts of Manipur from 1971 to 2001.

However, in the period from 2001 to 2011, the population growth jumped to 250.9 per cent. The valley districts registered a population growth of 94.8 per cent and 125.4 per cent for the period from 1971 to 2001 and 2001 to 2011, respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, taking part in the discussion, said all the members would have wanted to establish a Population Commission and implement the NRC.

Several civil bodies, including the United Naga Council (UNC) and Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanded an updated NRC with a fixed cut-off base year to identify illegal immigrants in Manipur.

The civil bodies also drew the attention of the house members to adopt a resolution and send a proposal to the government of India for taking further steps to check demographic imbalance. With similar demands, the UNC and COCOMI also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:21:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement