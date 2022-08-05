Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to set up population commission, implement NRC

The Manipur Assembly Friday unanimously adopted two private member resolutions to establish the Population Commission of the state and also implement the NRC (National Register of Citizens).

The private member resolutions were moved by Janata Dal-United MLA Kh Joykishan Singh on the last day of the Budget session of the Manipur Assembly.

Singh expressed his concern over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into Manipur. He claimed that there was a population growth of 153.3 per cent in the hill districts of Manipur from 1971 to 2001.

However, in the period from 2001 to 2011, the population growth jumped to 250.9 per cent. The valley districts registered a population growth of 94.8 per cent and 125.4 per cent for the period from 1971 to 2001 and 2001 to 2011, respectively.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, taking part in the discussion, said all the members would have wanted to establish a Population Commission and implement the NRC.

Several civil bodies, including the United Naga Council (UNC) and Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanded an updated NRC with a fixed cut-off base year to identify illegal immigrants in Manipur.

The civil bodies also drew the attention of the house members to adopt a resolution and send a proposal to the government of India for taking further steps to check demographic imbalance. With similar demands, the UNC and COCOMI also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.