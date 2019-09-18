Manipur: Assam Rifles troops apprehend Myanmar national with fake Aadhaar

Troops of 43 Assam Rifles Tuesday apprehended a Myanmar national, who was travelling with a fake Aadhaar card, from Moreh town in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, which border the Indo-Myanmar border. Four local agents, who facilitated his movement to the border town, were also arrested.

Official sources said the man was travelling towards Moreh from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur area. The man has been identified as Zaylin Naing Abdullah,a resident of Molpin, Mon State in Myanmar.

According to sources, Abdullah was in India to complete a one year course in Islamic Studies from Deoband and was to be handed over to a carrier named Sayed Ali, a resident of Moreh ward number 3.

The vehicle in which Abdullah was travelling was intercepted by the Assam Rifles team at a mobile vehicle check post near Moreh College around 7:30 pm. The check post was established to nab a group of miscreants who have been carrying out looting on NH 102 since last week, sources said.

The name and address in Abdullah’s Aadhaar card was found to be same with the address of the driver of the vehicle in which he was travelling. Subsequently, the driver, Abdul Rehaman, who is a resident of Sangaiyumpham, Thoubal district, was also apprehended. The Assam Rifles team also recovered Rs 7.5 Lakh from his possession.

The other three agents were identified as Sayed Ali, Hanif Ahmed and Md Hafizudi. They were arrested following the revelation of the driver.

The driver said he received the cash from a person named Nasir Ahmed of Lilong and the same was to be handed over to Hanif Ahmad and Mohd Hafizudin. He also disclosed to have carried money on six different occasions earlier from Nasir to Hanif and Hafizudin.

He further disclosed that he had also carried two more Myanmar nationals on August 12 from Imphal Airport and handed them over to a person named Sanu in Namphalong, Tamu, Myanmar.