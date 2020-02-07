Manipur: Assam Rifles personnel held for possessing drugs worth over Rs 2 crores

The police informed that on checking the vehicle, drugs were found inside a black bag in the back of the car. The police informed that on checking the vehicle, drugs were found inside a black bag in the back of the car.

The Assam Rifles (AR) trooper in Manipur has been arrested for possessing large quantities of drugs in the Thoubal district, worth Rs 2.3 crore in the international market.

The AR trooper, identified as Yengkhom Bikram Singh of Kakching Moirangthem Leikai was in possession of synthetic drugs — WY tablets when his car was intercepted by the police at 8.30 pm at Wangjing bazar on the national highway of Imphal-Moreh.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Thoubal had received information about the movement of a drug consignment on the national highway and stopped Singh’s car, the police said.

The police informed that on checking the vehicle, drugs were found inside a black bag in the back of the car.

“On opening the airbag, the police reportedly found 23 packets containing 2,30,000 WY tablets in total and were immediately taken into custody”, said S. Ibomcha, SP Thoubal. The person detained was later found to be a personnel of 6th Assam Rifles after further verification, he added.

During the initial interrogation, the AR trooper denied that the drugs were his and claimed to be hired by a contact who gave him Rs. 50,000 just to cross Thoubal, said the SP Thoubal.

“The claim made by the detained AR personnel was vague. A case has been registered to further investigate the case”, the SP added.

The incident came barely a month after the AR made the headline for molesting a lady IPS officer posted in Manipur by one of its trooper.

