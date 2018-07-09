Manipur: Assam Rifles jawan killed in ambush set by militants

The Assam Rifles troops were on routine patrolling duty when they were ambushed. (Representational) The Assam Rifles troops were on routine patrolling duty when they were ambushed. (Representational)

A jawan of the 31 Assam Rifles was killed in an ambush laid by militants in the wee hours of Monday in the interior part of Kamjong district, Manipur.

Police said the incident took place near Skipe village under Kamjong Chasad police station. The Assam Rifles troops were on routine patrolling duty when they were ambushed, police officials said.

“It is confirmed that a jawan was killed during ambush but we are not sure about the number of injured. A police team was dispatched to get more details of the incident”, said Ningshen, SP Kamjong. “Skipe village is around 37 km away from the Kamjong district headquarters and it takes three hours to reach by vehicles,” the SP added.

A source from the Assam Rifles, however, said the incident took place around 9.30 am. The militant exploded two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) followed by a heavy volley of fire killing a jawan on the spot. Sources, also claimed that no one else was injured in the attack.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Ningthoujam Subash Chandra Singh of Khangabok village in Thoubal district of the state. The ambush could be carried out by valley based militant groups, the source said. However, no militant groups operating in Manipur has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

