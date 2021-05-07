Manipur: As Covid cases rise, CM authorises DCs to declare curfew in their districts

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday authorised deputy commissioners of all districts to declare curfew in their respective jurisdictions after the state reported a new record highest single-day spike with 600 positive Covid-19 cases.

The development comes following a virtual meeting chaired by the chief minister to review the prevailing pandemic situation in the state. The meeting was attended by DCs, superintendents of police, chief medical officers of different districts and doctors of RIMS, JNIMS and Covid care centres.

Singh expressed serious concern over the sudden rise in the number of casualties and positive cases in the past couple of days. He urged the district administrations and the doctors to strengthen measures to save lives and put in their best efforts to flatten the Covid curve.

Subsequently, he gave authoristaion to all the DCs to declare curfew in their respective jurisdictions. Singh gave permission to hire required vehicles and engage necessary manpower on a daily wage basis. An order to this effect would also be issued by the state government soon.

The chief minister also decided that priority will be given to those medical personnel who have completed 100 days of Covid-19 duties for government recruitments. Moreover, dedicated personnel in hospitals and COVID Care Centres would be awarded special incentives as well.

He also directed all concerned to do possible to reduce people’s inconvenience in hospitalization and getting treatment.

With the situation worsening, the state on Thursday extended containment period in greater Imphal and areas under Imphal Municipal Council till May 16. In addition, containment was also declared in the entire Churachandpur district.