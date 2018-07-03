Manipur: Army refutes allegations of wrongful detention made by officer’s wife

Ranju Singh, wife of lieutenant colonel Dharamvir Singh along with their kids. (File) Ranju Singh, wife of lieutenant colonel Dharamvir Singh along with their kids. (File)

A statement issued by army PRO, Lt. Col. Dharamvir Singh posted at Dimapur was sent to Manipur on orders from the headquarters on temporary assignment. On completion of the said assignment, Dharamvir was required to report back at Dimapur, his place of posting on being relieved by another officer, it said.

Accordingly, on Jun 29 last after, he was ordered by authorities to move back to the original place of posting which is Rangapahar, Dimapur by 4pm on Jun 30.

He was provided with an official vehicle and a protection party to move on Jul 1, this being a non Road Opening Day. Movement of service personnel on a non Road Opening Day is protected by an escort party. The officer reached Rangapahar at 9 pm on July 1 and since then is discharging his bonafide military duties as per his official charter, it said.

It refuted that the allegation made by Lt. Col. Dharamvir’s wife, were inconsistent and aimed at maligning the image of the army for some devious purpose.

