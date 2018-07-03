Manipur: Army officer’s wife lodge police complaint against husband’s ‘wrongful’ detention

Ranju Singh, wife of lieutenant colonel Dharamvir Singh along with their kids. (File) Ranju Singh, wife of lieutenant colonel Dharamvir Singh along with their kids. (File)

Wife of an army officer posted in Imphal has lodged a police complaint against two army officers and jawans of kidnapping and wrongful confinement after whereabouts of her husband allegedly taken away by the accused officers.

Ranju Singh, wife of lieutenant colonel Dharamvir Singh, officer commanding (OC) of M-sector Imphal, in a complaint to Imphal police station, said her husband was reportedly taken away by armed jawans, Nanda and Major Rathod on early Sunday morning from their quarter.

The officers were charged with under section 346/365/363/120-B IPC and 27 Arms act for wrongful confinement, kidnapping and kept concealing with criminal conspiracy by using arms.

“On July 1 morning at around 6:30 am, I woke up and saw my husband was ready and doing pooja. Then somebody knocked on the door, we both saw 8 to 10 armed jawans in uniform standing outside. With my husband, I also went outside, I saw two officers lt. col. Nanda and Major Rathod along with one JCO”, said Ranju.

The officer-in-charge asked Dharamvir to get dressed in army uniform as he was to be taken under custody as per the direction of Colonel Ranjan Singh CO 3CISU, added Ranju while claiming that no warrant was given to her. Since then, Dharamvir did not return to his family nor did the authority gave information on the whereabouts of the officer immediately.

On Tuesday morning, Dharamvir called his wife on her mobile informing that he was at Corps Military Police (CMP) surrounded by guards and hung up the phone, revealed Ranju. Ranju along with her two daughters came to visit Dharamvir on June 30 at his posting place at M-Sector but they informed that they have moved to a friend’s place out of fear.

“I want my husband to be brought back with same respect, I want him to be respected by Indian Army as he is a good officer. Please help my husband and my family”, appealed Ranju speaking to reporters in Imphal.

According to police, authority from the M-sector post reported to the police that Dharamvir was not arrested but currently at CSIU Dimapur unit.

