Manipur announces ‘focussed-containment’ plan to curb COVID-19 surge

Manipur Government on Friday announced a ‘focussed-containment’ plan as a part of its new strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state after the unlock process began.

Principal Secretary, Health, V Vumlunmang said the new strategy is focussed on checking the transmission of COVID-19 in certain hotspot areas at the micro-level and the district authorities have already been instructed to start mapping and identify such areas.

Under the new plan, containment measures will be enforced strictly by restricting the movement of people in and out of the zones, except in case of medical emergencies and supply of essential goods and services, Vumlunmang said.

“The containment period will remain effective for 10 to 14 days depending on the situation of the areas. But, prior information will be given to the residents to stock essential commodities,” he said.

It is learnt that the containment zones are to be demarcated by the district authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Health Ministry and fix a strict perimeter to check the movement of people. Intensive contact tracing, house to house surveillance and other clinical procedures are to be carried out in the containment zones.

District surveillance officer Dr Somorjit said that initially, the new containment measures would come into effect in about two wards of the Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency in Imphal West district on Saturday.

In view of the unlock process, the state has also mooted other strategies to be adopted including expansion Covid care centre capacity, discharge policy, sero-surveillance among others.

The state has been witnessing a spike in the number of COVID-19 related deaths and positive cases since the last one week. On Friday, the state reported 337 fresh positive cases –– the highest single-day spike so far –– and five new COVID-19 deaths.

