Manipur: Amit Shah to unfurl tricolour atop tallest flagpole in Northeast

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hoist the national flag atop the tallest flagpole in the Northeast in Moirang in Bishnupur district.

The chief minister made the announcement during the 78th anniversary of flag-hoisting day observed on Thursday at the Indian National Army (INA) Martyr’s Memorial Complex, Moirang.

“A 165 feet tall Indian National Flag, tallest in Northeast, would be installed at the INA Headquarter Complex for which the pole had already been erected. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the State and unfurl the Indian National Flag as a part of the 100 Days Action Plans”, he added.

On April 14, 1944, the INA headed by Subhas Chandra Bose liberated Moirang, in Bishnupur district of Manipur by hoisting the first INA flag on Indian soil. The flag was hoisted by Colonel Shaukat Malik. Having liberated Moirang, the INA moved into a house owned by a local and made it the Army’s headquarter for three months. The then headquarter of the INA is where the complex is developed.

Singh said he felt honoured to take part in Moirang Utsav being observed in connection with the 78th Flag Hoisting Day. He termed the day (14th April) a historic day for the people of the country.

Singh recalled that 96 Manipuris took part in the efforts of INA to capture Moirang from the British Army and hoist the tricolour.

He further said the state government had already acquired land for the construction of new INA Memorial Hall and construction work for the same had been started.

Divulging plans for further expansion of INA Headquarter Complex, he stated that the government is in the process to acquire 2.12 acres of adjoining areas to develop it into a world-class INA Memorial Park. This is in addition to the existing area of 0.46 acres along with the house which used to be the INA headquarters.

The INA complex is situated at Konjengbam Leikai in Moirang, about 45 km away from Imphal. The tallest flagpole was successfully installed in January this year.