Manipur: Amit Shah to inaugurate several major projects in Imphal tomorrow, heavy security deployed

Heavy security has been deployed in and around Imphal city ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Sunday where he will lay the foundation stones for several multipurpose projects.

Shah will address a public gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung ground before inaugurating Thoubal multipurpose project worth Rs 1,998.99 crores and Bisnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen road worth Rs 475.68 crore.

The Union Minister will also lay foundation stones for seven major projects, including the Churachandpur Medical College estimated to cost Rs 325 crore, IIIT worth Rs 128 crore, IT SEZ worth Rs 950 crore, and State Government Guest House worth Rs 237.49 crore, among others. Shah is also expected to meet representatives of several civil bodies between 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per sources, the main purpose for Shah’s visit to the state is to finalise the Indo-Naga peace talks, which are reportedly in the final stage.

Meanwhile, a public convention attended by major civil bodies of Manipur on Saturday decided that no ethnic based-territorial council can be accepted within the territory of Manipur, citing that such an arrangement will create more political and ethnic problems.

The convention was organised by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which was formed to spearhead public movement against any outcome of the Indo-Naga peace talks that could potentially disintegrate Manipur.

The gathering also resolved to launch a democratic movement in the state demanding “Special Status” for Manipur within the framework of the Indian Union.