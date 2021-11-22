Manipur: Amit Shah lays foundation for ‘Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for ‘Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum’ in the state through video conferencing on Monday.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda attended the foundation-laying programme at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, where the main function was organised.

The museum is to be set up at Luangkao village, Tamenglong district, the birthplace of freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister said the museum is being set up to honour the contribution made by freedom fighters of the state during the freedom struggle against British Rule.

Such a museum in honour of the freedom fighters would imbibe a sense of nationalism among the youths, he said.

Highlighting the contribution of Rani Gaidinliu, Amit Shah said the freedom fighter was given the title of ‘Rani’ for her courage.

Shah maintained that the freedom struggle of India would have been incomplete without the revolts and uprisings which had taken place in different parts of the country.

Shah also commended Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for substantial improvement in the law-and-order situation alongside infrastructure development in various sectors in the state.

Singh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Munda for taking the decision to set up museums in different states to commemorate the contributions of tribal freedom fighters.

Singh maintained that the museum would honour the unsung tribal heroes of Manipur and would ensure that the legacy of their struggles and sacrifices pass on to future generations.

“The museum would also instil a sense of pride in our history and contribution to nation-building,” Singh added.

Rani Gaidinliu was born on January 26, 1915 at Nungkao village in Tamenglong district of Manipur. She was a spiritual and political leader who belonged to the Rongmei tribe of Manipur. At the age of 13, she joined the freedom movement and later spearheaded the socio-political movement to drive out the British. In 1932, she was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment. She spent 14 years in jail and was released only after India’s Independence in 1947.

In 1972, she was awarded Tamara Patra by the Government of India for her contribution to the freedom movement. She also received the Padma Bhushan in 1982. In 1996, the Union government issued a commemorative postage stamp in her honour. The Centre also released a Rs 100 commemorative coin in 2015 on the occasion of her 100th birth anniversary.