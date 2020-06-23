Manipur: Amid political crisis, CBI to question Congress’ Okram Ibobi Singh for corruption

The development comes days after Congress staked claim to form the government in Manipur under Ibobi Singh following the resignation of three BJP MLAs (File/Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA) The development comes days after Congress staked claim to form the government in Manipur under Ibobi Singh following the resignation of three BJP MLAs (File/Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA)

Amid a tense situation in Manipur where the BJP-led government is facing a political crisis with defections of its MLAs, the CBI has summoned former state Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh in a case of alleged corruption.

Sources said a CBI team has already reached Manipur and will question Singh and some other accused in the case on Wednesday.

The development comes days after Congress staked claim to form the government in Manipur under Ibobi Singh following the resignation of three BJP MLAs and withdrawal of support by Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party. The Congress had last week even submitted an application with Governor Najma Heptullah to bring a no confidence motion against the government.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on November 22 last year conducted searches at the residence of Okram Ibobi Singh in connection with a case of misappropriation of government funds it had registered against him and three former chief secretaries of the state. The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of state government funds worth Rs 332 crore in the Manipur Development Society (MDS) where Ibobi Singh was chairman.

Read from Explained | How Manipur defections put focus on powers to Speakers to disqualify

“Ibobi Singh will be questioned tomorrow and in due course some other accused as named in the FIR and some witnesses will be questioned. This is not the first time we are questioning people in the case. Earlier too teams have been sent to Manipur in connection with the case when searches have been conducted and people questioned. Our investigations had got stalled in between due to lockdown,” a CBI officer said when asked about the timing of Singh’s interrogation.

The agency had in November last year raided nine location across Aizawl, Imphal and Gurgaon and claimed to have recovered Rs 15.47 lakh in cash and Rs 36.49 in demonetized currency from these locations. Sources said Rs 26.49 lakh of the demonetised currency and Rs 11.47 lakh of the cash were recovered from Ibobi Singh’s house alone. Apart from these the agency also recovered branded items and eight luxury cars such as Audi, Mitsubishi, Toyota Fortuner, Honda and Hyundai.

CBI had then said in a statement, “It was alleged that the accused while working as Chairman of Manipur Development Society from June 30, 2009 to July 6, 2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crore out of the total amount of Rs 518 crore which was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work.” Ibobi Singh was the chief minister of Manipur between 2002 and 2017.

The agency had also claimed that during searches it recovered “documents related to various properties including plots, houses, flats, shops etc.; luxury cars; details of various bank accounts and other incriminating documents.”

Other accused as mentioned in the FIR include retired IAS officers — DS Poonia, P C Lawmuknga and O Nabakishore Singh (all three held the post of Chairman MDS in different periods), then project director of MDS – Y Ningthem Singh and society’s administrative officer S Ranjit Singh.

In the searches, demonetized currency worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from the residence of Ningthem Singh, who also has two 3,500 sq yard houses in Imphal, CBI officials had said. In the case of Punia, CBI had recovered documents pertaining to an apartment, a residential plot in Noida, two shops in Dwarka, a flat in Saket and seven bank accounts. From Lawmuknga, the agency sleuths had recovered Rs 4 lakh cash while on Navakishore, they found documents pertaining to a four storey building spread over 7,000 square feet, two houses, flats in Ghaziabad and Gurugram and a Hyundai car dealership in Imphal in the name of his wife and son.

The Biren Singh government had in September, 2017 filed two FIRs in the matter alleging large scale irregularities. CBI took over the state police cases and registered its FIR on November 20 last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd