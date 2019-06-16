Manipur: Amid financial crisis, CM Biren Singh calls upon PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to apprise them of the financial crisis plaguing the state.

In separate meetings with the leaders, Singh requested for flexibility to decide the quantum of borrowings under open market borrowings within the overall ceiling fixed by the Finance Ministry, an official statement issued by the CMO stated.

He also reportedly requested to allow additional borrowing within the overall ceiling allowed for the state of Manipur besides to release the Central taxes, due to be released on June 21, in advance by few days so as to come out of the overdraft.

Manipur is currently grappling an overdraft of Rs 247.48 crore, exceeding 36 days in a quarter, as per the scheme of ‘Ways and Means Advances’ for the year 2019-20. Subsequently, the RBI has also imposed a band on the withdrawal of funds from the government’s account.

According to the CMO statement, Modi and Sitharaman have assured to look into the demands in a positive way.

They have urged the state to focus on additional resource mobilization as well as expenditure cuts, so as to arrive at a sustainable solution to the prevailing problem, it said.

During the meeting, Singh also apprised the prime minister of the improving law and order situation in Manipur. He narrated how peace has returned to the state with a reduction in bandhs and blockades, which once were a regular feature.

Manipur CM also attended the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in Delhi on Saturday. In the meeting, he had presented a report on the successful coverage of all revenue villages in the state under the “Go to village” initiative for delivering public service at people’s doorsteps. With the possibility of a drought looming large, the Chief Minister also sought enhanced allocation under MGNREGS to provide adequate employment support for rural people.