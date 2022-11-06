Manipur ambush: NIA arrests wanted MNPF militant

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a wanted Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) militant in connection with an ambush on the convoy of an Assam Rifles officer in Manipur last year.

“Machukring Zamshim Shimray, alias Ningkham, of New Cannon village in Ukhrul district was arrested in a special operation by a joint team of the NIA, Assam Rifles and police from Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district on Saturday,” a spokesperson for the NIA said.

The NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh for information on Shimray, who, according to the probe agency, was an active member of the MNPF and was directly involved in the ambush in which seven people were killed.

“Commanding Officer of 46th Battalion of Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, minor son and four personnel of the force were killed in the ambush on his convoy by armed terrorists near Sialsih village in Churachandpur district of Manipur on November 13 last year. Six Assam Rifles personnel were injured in the attack,” the NIA spokesperson said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act was registered at Singngat police station of Churachandpur following the ambush. The NIA re-registered the case on November 27 last year and started investigations.