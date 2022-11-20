Manipur all set to host its biggest tourism festival from Monday

Manipur’s biggest tourism festival – Manipur Sangai festival – is set to be inaugurated in a grand manner Monday after two years of Covid-induced hiatus.

The 11th edition of the 10-day-long festival will be inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy at Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur district. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Festival of Oneness’.

Manipur Tourism director W Ibohal said this year’s edition will be the biggest since the inception of the festival in 2010. Unlike in the past, the Sangai festival this time will be held in 13 venues across six districts.

“The star attraction will be the opening ceremony at the Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang Khunou which houses indigenous tribal huts showcasing the diverse ethnic communities of Manipur and the splendour of indigenous handloom and handicrafts which reveals the rich artistic heritage passed down through the ages,” said the tourism director.

In addition, there will be regular cultural performances by artists from different tribes of the state and the country, besides international artists and cultural troupes at the Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre in Hapta Kangjeibung, where the closing ceremony will be held on November 30.

PK Jha, the commissioner of the Manipur Tourism department, said the goal for 2022 is to double the number of attendees witnessed in the last edition of this festival. Jha said the department was pleased with the footfalls received in 2019 at the Manipur Sangai Festival, especially considering the scale of the festival as compared to the upcoming edition.

The 10-day-long festival will also feature World War II exhibitions, film screenings, flower shows, and theme parks, among others.

The indigenous sagol kangjei, a sport that has now evolved into the modern game of polo, will also be featured during the festival in its very own birthplace. The Men’s International Polo Tournament will be held in Imphal and the CM’s Sagol Kangjei Tournament in Kangla as part of the festival.