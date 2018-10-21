Manipur all set to host first North East Olympic Games from October 24

Thokchom Radheshyam, president of Manipur Olympic Association during the press conference on Sunday. Thokchom Radheshyam, president of Manipur Olympic Association during the press conference on Sunday.

Thokchom Radheshyam, president of Manipur Olympic Association, Sunday said that the state is all set to host the first North East Olympic Games (NEOG) in Imphal from October 24. Announcing the four-day event, the Education, Labour & Employment Minister said that the Games, “a first of its kind”, will see 2000 sportsperson participating in twelve different disciplines.

The events will be held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Eastern Ground and D M College Indoor Stadium for football and badminton in the capital city. Being organised by the MOA under the aegis of the North East Olympic Association, the 12 disciplines include Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Football, Judo, Karate-Do, Shooting, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Weightlifting and Wushu.

The Minster said that the technical experts for certain discipline of the event would be engaged from both within and outside the state, with a focus on the North East region. “Best effort will be put in by the Organizing Committee to make the event a grand success which is being organized for the first time in the state”, Radheshyam said.

The Minister also urged the civil societies and organisations to refrain from any form of agitation during the period of the games noting that the event is an opportunity to boost the sports tourism of Manipur. He also launched the official website for the games – http://www.northeastolympic.com. The website will facilitate online registration for the players and officials, accreditation, regular update of results of the events from the venues and attempt for live streaming of the Games, he added.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd