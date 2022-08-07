Manipur ADC Bill row: 2 cops among 32 injured in student-police clash

August 7, 2022 2:25:43 am
Around 30 students and two policemen sustained injuries after a confrontation broke out between student protesters and police in Imphal on Saturday.
Over 100 tribal students converged at Kabo Leikai in Imphal West district to stage a protest demanding the release of some leaders of the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM). The student leaders were arrested for imposing a total shutdown and subsequent economic blockade in hill districts of Manipur. They were demanding the tabling of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC)-recommended Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) Amendment Bill, 2021.
The protesters, however, were dispersed by the police citing the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. Aggrieved by the police action, the protesters erupted in fury and a confrontation ensued with the police.
To neutralise the situation, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and baton charge. In retaliation, the protesters hurled stones at the police personnel. During the confrontation, around 30 students and two policemen were injured. The protest rally was dispersed by the police.
Ningzan Jajo, a leader of All College Tribal Students’ Union, said: “We were holding a peaceful protest demanding the release of our leaders but the police harassed the students. We strongly condemn the high handedness of the police. We will continue our agitation until the arrested ATSUM leaders are released.”
Meanwhile, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, on Saturday remanded the arrested ATSUM leaders in 15-day judicial custody. In the course of the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that the shutdown or bandh in the hill areas called by the ATSUM has taken an ugly turn as they have resorted to economic blockade and adopted violence as means of protest.
The prosecutor further pointed out that associates of the accused had set on fire the DTO office of Churachandpur and a police vehicle belonging to Ukhrul police and vandalised government properties. “It is highly required to arrest other associates of the accused and remand them in judicial custody to prevent the other associates/organisations from indulging in illegal activities,” he added.
