Manipur activist booked for sedition over Facebook post

Leichombam is not in Manipur now, but he said that a police team visited his house in Imphal on July 26 to arrest him. (File) Leichombam is not in Manipur now, but he said that a police team visited his house in Imphal on July 26 to arrest him. (File)

A sedition case has been filed against Manipuri political activist Erendro Leichombam over allegedly inflammatory Facebook posts, police said on Tuesday.

Jogeshchandra Haobijam, SP of Imphal East, told The Indian Express, “A case has been registered under Sections 153, 124(A) and 505 of the IPC. Investigation is going on.”

He confirmed that the case was filed over allegedly inflammatory Facebook posts, but did not specify any particular post.

Leichombam, who holds a postgraduate degree from Harvard University and is the convener of a regional party in Manipur called Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, “I have been charged with sedition by the Government for exercising my Freedom of Speech… You can’t gag all your critics. Some of us still love our homeland. You can imprison my body, but how will you imprison my mind?”

Leichombam is not in Manipur now, but he said that a police team visited his house in Imphal on July 26 to arrest him. He told The Indian Express over phone, “The BJP government in Manipur wants to silence every critic and arrests every critic. This is a misuse of executive power.”

The case against Leichombam adds to a list of cases that were recently filed against those who allegedly critiqued the state government.

