Manipur: 69 ‘illegal encroachments’ dismantled in Waithou Protected Reserved Forest under Thoubal district

The Manipur government Sunday dismantled 69 houses constructed within the Waithou Protected Reserved Forest in Thoubal district.

The eviction drive came three days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh convened a joint meeting with officials of the forest and revenue departments. The chief minister had reportedly rebuked the officials with regard to instances of overlapping jurisdiction over land and “illegal allotment of plots to encroachers”.

“The state government has initiated a drive to take action against all the encroachments in different parts of the state,” Biren Singh tweeted.

Sunday’s eviction was carried out by the Thoubal Forest division with the help of a large contingent of state security forces. The eviction started at 7am and concluded at around 11.30am.

According to the Thoubal Forest division, the eviction was conducted after “encroachers” failed to give proper justification as to why they should not be evicted from the forest land.

As per the eviction notice, dag chithas/jamabandi issued in Waithou Protected Forest were in violation of the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, Manipur Forest Rule, 2021 and Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

The notice further mentioned that since the land was inside the Waithou Protected Forest, the patta/jamabandi and allotment order were cancelled by the deputy commissioner of Thoubal on June 9. Moreover, the “illegal encroachers” were asked to vacate the land and remove all structures constructed by them by 5pm of June 11. It was mentioned in the eviction notice that if the “illegal encroachers” failed to comply with the direction, then necessary action for eviction and dismantling of structures would be taken without further notice.

Divisional Forest Officer Thoubal Th Lokendro said: “Over 180 illegal encroachers have been found within Waithou Protected Forest area only. Out of 71 illegal pattadars who were served with show-cause notice, 69 structures have been dismantled Sunday.”

Last month, Biren Singh had issued a warning to encroachers to remove illegal structures constructed on government land.