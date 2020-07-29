Manipur: 56-yr-old succumbs to COVID-19, first reported casualty in state

Manipur has reported a total of 2,317 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday of which 705 are active as 1,612 people have recovered from the disease. (Representational) Manipur has reported a total of 2,317 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday of which 705 are active as 1,612 people have recovered from the disease. (Representational)

A 56-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) COVID Care Centre in Imphal on Wednesday, making it the first virus-related death in Manipur.

The patient, who hailed from Khongjom Sapam village in Thoubal district, was admitted to RIMS on May 5, for treatment of multiple ailments including chronic kidney disease and diabetes. In addition, the deceased had multiple sessions of dialysis.

A Shanta, Director, RIMS, said the patient’s condition deteriorated after contracting coronavirus.

Prof Ch. Arunkumar Singh, medical superintendent at RIMS, said the patient was found positive for COVID-19 on July 26.

In a statement, the medical superintendent said the cause of death is chronic kidney disease, respiratory tract infection, COVID-19, Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus, and hypertension.

In May, a woman from Imphal east district succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai. She went to the city for the treatment of her husband who had cancer.

