Manipur: 31 militants belonging to four groups lay down arms

Thirty-one cadres belonging to four militant groups surrendered with their arms and ammunition before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday.

The surrender ceremony, titled Homecoming Ceremony, was held at the Banquet Hall of the first battalion of the Manipur Rifles in Imphal. Seventeen of the surrendered militants belonged to the Kangleipak Communist Party-KCP (People’s War Group) while four belonged to the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and six to the People Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), three to the Kanglei Yawok Kanna Lup and one to PREPAK (VC).

The surrendered arms and ammunition are one M16 rifle, one M4 Carbine, one Lathod gun, one single-barrel rifle, seven .32 pistols, three .22 pistols, one 12mm bore pistol, five cartridges, three Lathod shells, one IED and three live rounds.

Singh appreciated all the 31 former militants for coming back to the mainstream.

The chief minister said that Manipur and other northeastern states were once viewed as insurency-hit regions. However, certain changes have been seen since a government was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the Centre, he said.

Singh said various development works had been taken up across the region to foster healthy relationships among different communities in the state. The central government also implemented mission-oriented programmes to ensure that all citizens should live together, leaving aside all differences, he said, adding that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act had been lifted from 15 police station limits. It was earlier lifted from seven segments in the state.

With its surrender-cum-rehabilitation scheme, the state government’s door is always open for all forms of talks to bring back militants to the mainstream, he said. He also promised all possible assistance for ex-militants to earn livelihood even after their rehabilitation period.

Advertisement

Singh appealed to security forces to cooperate with the government’s initiatives to mainstream members of underground groups.

The ceremony was also attended by ministers, MLAs, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar and police chief P Doungel among other senior officials.