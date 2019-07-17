Manipur: 18-year-old youth dies of swine flu in Imphal

An 18-year-old youth from Kshetrigao village in Imphal East district died of swine flu (H1N1) and five persons who came in close contact with the deceased are undergoing treatment.

K. Rajo, Director of Health Department Manipur appealed to the public to not panic as the department is well equipped to meet any eventuality.

Rajo said that the department has enough stock of Tamivir to counter the disease in the event of an outbreak. Moreover, unlike previous days, the state has testing facilities which can help in early detection of new cases, he added.

The health director further informed that the Kshetrigao area has been put under close surveillance including the social contacts of the deceased.

The department reportedly received the information about the teen’s death due to swine flu on Tuesday evening. “As soon as we received the information all social contacts of the youth were kept under surveillance. Five close contacts who had developed mild symptoms are being treated and responding to the treatment effectively”, said the director.

Shashikumar Mangang, additional director public health service informed that the youth died in Dispur hospital, Guwahati on July 15, morning.

Mangang revealed that after the youth was admitted in a hospital in Imphal for a few days, he was taken to Guwahati on July 8. Upon reaching on July 9, he was immediately taken to Rahman hospital where the doctors referred him to Dispur hospital.

With no sign of improvement, doctors sent his blood samples to Guwahati Medical College on July 13 which later came positive for swine flu.

While the deceased has no history of travelling, the doctors suspected that the youth might have contracted the H1N1 virus during a religious congregation recently held in Imphal attended by many delegates from other states and abroad.