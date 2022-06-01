Manipur: 14 militants, including top leader, surrenders arms

As many as 14 cadres of the United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) (James faction), including its chairman, laid down their arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday, at a ‘Homecoming Ceremony’ held at the Banquet Hall of 1st Battalion, Manipur Rifles, Imphal.

The militant group brought along with them two KH-33 rifles, one AK rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel rifles and three small arms along with one Chinese hand grenade, 18 gelatin sticks, 18 detonators, and assorted ammunition.

Singh said the state can see development only when there is peace. (Twitter/@NBirenSingh) Singh said the state can see development only when there is peace. (Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Addressing the ceremony, CM Biren Singh called upon the youth who have taken up arms to return to the mainstream, stating that violence “will not bring any solution”.

Recalling Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s words, Singh reassured that “not a single bullet would be fired against militants who want to return to their normal lives and join the mainstream. Moreover, no FIR will be lodged against them unless they are involved in a heinous crime.”

Singh said the state can see development only when there is peace. He said in the last five years, Manipur had witnessed rapid development in various fields due to improvement in law and order.

Sing further said that the surrendered militants will get rehabilitation benefits, which include a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh each in addition to monthly stipends of Rs 6,000 and incentives for surrendered weapons.

The one-time grant will be put in their respective bank accounts as a fixed deposit for three years, Singh said.

Surrendered cadres will be housed in a rehabilitation camp for three years, where they will get various vocational trainings.

Singh said as many as 681 militants were approved for rehabilitation and out of these, 638 persons had returned to their normal lives. As of now, 43 persons are undergoing rehabilitation and vocational training, added Singh.