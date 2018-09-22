Manipur: 13 arrested teachers, students of central university sent to jail

The police raid and subsequent arrests of students and teachers was an outcome of an FIR filed by the newly appointed pro-vice-chancellor K Yungindro. (Representational Image) The police raid and subsequent arrests of students and teachers was an outcome of an FIR filed by the newly appointed pro-vice-chancellor K Yungindro. (Representational Image)

A city magistrate on Friday has remanded six teachers and seven students of the Manipur University to judicial custody for 15 days while two students were sent to police custody for five days. Over 90 students and six teachers were arrested by Manipur Police on Thursday during a midnight raid inside the Manipur University campus. Of the total persons detained by the police only 13 students and six teachers, were booked while the rest were released unconditionally on Friday night.

At least 10 students were also reported to be injured when police fired tear gas and mock bombs to control students protestors who confronted the police. The police raid and subsequent arrests of students and teachers was an outcome of an FIR filed by the newly appointed pro-vice-chancellor K Yungindro.

On Thursday morning, the pro-vice-chancellor Yugindro and registrar in-charge Shyamkesho, went to Manipur University to take charge, three days after the incumbent vice-chancellor Prof AP Pandey was suspended by the HRD ministry until an inquiry constituted against him is completed. However, the protesters comprising members of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) and Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) allegedly manhandled the two professors and an FIR was lodged at the Singjamei police station.

The detainees were charged under IPC sections 365/342/307/506 for wrongful confinement, attempt to murder, intimidation among other charges.

While pro vice-chancellor K. Yugindro took his charge after re-opening the A-block on Friday, the Joint Students’ Co-ordinating Committee (JSCC) has declared a total shut down of the Manipur University until normalcy is brought in the campus.

JSCC is an umbrella of four student bodies comprising of All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) and Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK).

The Manipur University is virtually under siege and heavily guarded by police with suspended academic activity.

Strongly condemning the uses of ‘excessive’ force by the police inside the university campus and the hostels, Joint Students’ Co-ordinating Committee (JSCC) cautioned to launch a mass agitation if the state government and the HRD ministry failed to act according to the memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed with the varsity community.

The MoA signed on August 16 brought an end to the 85 days long shutdown protestors of the Manipur University demanding the removal of vice-chancellor AP Pandey.

Demanding the immediate release of the detained teachers and students, Ng. Milan, JSCC convenor said, the Chief Minister of Manipur will be held responsible for the outcome unwanted consequences if the government fails to pay a heed to the JSCC demand.

The JSCC convenor said appointing a pro vice-chancellor by AP. Pandey during his leave period is a violation of the MoA signed in presence of Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh.

JSCC will not tolerate such tactics device by Pandey to cover up his misdeeds, he added.

