Manipur: 12 key members of NDA ally Naga People’s Front join BJP

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday felicitated 12 key members of Naga People’s Front (NPF) who joined Manipur BJP at the CM secretariat.

NPF is one of the major allies of the BJP-led Manipur government, after the National People’s Party (NPP), with four MLAs from each supporting the government.

The Chief Minister said the joining of the members will not have any negative effect on the relationship between the allies. Most of the members who joined BJP Tuesday held key posts in NPF.

“The reason why they (NPF members) joined BJP is mainly due to their fondness of the party because of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the substantial changes brought in the state and country,” said Singh.

He added more people from other political parties have shown their interest in joining BJP. However, the finalisation on accepting them will follow after due consultation with the central leaders by November.

Meanwhile, he appealed to those who are in the race for BJP tickets to refrain from any form of confrontation.

“The decision to give a BJP ticket to candidates lies with the parliamentary board of the party. The board will assess the potential of candidates based on their contribution at the ground level. BJP will always wish to choose candidates who can practically follow the ideology of ‘nation first, party second and self third’,” he said.

He further said BJP will win at least 15 seats in the hill districts and more than 30 in the valley areas. Manipur Assembly is a House of 60 members, of which 20 seats are in the hill districts.

The Manipur Assembly election is likely to be held in the first quarter of 2022.