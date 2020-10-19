Manipur: 10 candidates file nomination for bypolls

Manipur by-elections will be held on November 7 in Wangoi, Lilong, Wangjing Tentha, Saitu and Singhat constituencies of the state.

As many as 10 candidates from different parties on Monday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming bypolls to five Assembly constituencies of Manipur. The last date for the filing of nomination is Tuesday.

Among the 10 candidates, three were from the ruling Bharatya Janata Party (BJP), three from Indian National Congress (INC), one from National People’s Party (NPP) while three were independent candidates.

Manipur by-elections will be held on November 7 in Wangoi, Lilong, Wangjing Tentha, Saitu and Singhat constituencies of the state. Both the Congress and the BJP –– the two key parties –– have so far announced only four candidates each.

Three candidates have filed their nominations in Wangoi including former BJP MLA Oinam Lukhoi. The other two candidates in the fray are Salam Joy of INC and Kh. Yaima of NPP.

In Wangjing Tentha, two candidates have filed their nominations. They are Moirangthem Hemanta Singh of INC and Sarangthem Manaobi-Independent.

Veteran politician and BJP candidate Ngamthang Haokip was among the two candidates who filed their nominations for Saitu (ST) constituency. Ngamthang’s opponent is Lamtinthang Haokip of INC, a new face.

From Singhat, another schedule tribe seat, two candidates –– former MLA and BJP candidate Ginsuanhau and an Independent candidate namely Chinglunthang –– have filed their nomination papers.

So far, only one candidate, a former INC legislator Md Abdul Nasir, has filed nomination paper from Muslim-majority Lilong constituency. The former Lilong MLA filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Manipur has a House of 60-members. However, altogether 13 seats are lying vacant after the resignation and disqualifications of MLAs as result of a fallout within the Government. However, out of the 13 seats, the ECI had declared vacancies in only five constituencies as court cases were pending in case of the remaining constituencies. Subsequently, the notification for the bypoll was issued on October 13.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on October 23 while counting of votes will be held on November 10.

