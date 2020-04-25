Lockdown: Manipur Govt mulls evacuation plan to bring back stranded state natives

The state consultative committee was formed on Thursday with the Chief Minister as the chairperson. The state consultative committee was formed on Thursday with the Chief Minister as the chairperson.

The Manipur Government on Saturday started assessment work to ascertain the number of state natives who are currently stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The development comes a day after the state consultative committee for COVID-19 chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Friday discussed to work out a mechanism to bring back stranded state natives in the state, among others.

The state consultative committee was formed on Thursday with the Chief Minister as the chairperson. The members of the committee include cabinet ministers, MLAs, health directors of JNIMS, RIMS among others.

According to an official source, the consultative committee stressed the need to set up community quarantine centres in various constituencies to quarantine students and other local people stranded outside, after they return to the state.

As such, the health department would assist the local MLAs and clubs in identifying various locations and their capacities as per guidelines. The meeting also reportedly resolved that the MLAs will ascertain the numbers of stranded people from their respectively constituencies and submit the details to the authority concerned to work out the evacuation plan.

Reliable sources from the Government said that around 30,000 state natives have registered through the online portal namely http://www.tengbang.in.

The portal was launched by the Chief Minister on March 29, with the objective to address the grievances and help the Manipuris who are those stranded owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed post COVID-19 outbreak. However, it has been estimated that there could be over one lakh Manipuris living outside the state.

The consultative committee also felt the need to devise ways to gradually ease movement within the state taking into consideration the hardships faced by those stranded within the state due to the restriction on inter-district movement imposed since the lockdown.

It has been further informed that the committee also stressed to strengthened vigil and setting up more police outposts along the international

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.