Leader of militant outfit shot dead in Manipur

A Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) leader was shot dead by two gunmen at Saikul Hill Town in Kangpokpi district today. The KRA is a militant group under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Manipur government and Centre.

The deceased has been identified as Hemkhothang Misao — also known as Th. Misao and Jonathan — he was believed to be the Information and Publicity Secretary of the outfit. The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm Thursday afternoon inside a tea stall around 40 yards from Saikul Police Station.

The deceased was reportedly shot on his head, neck and hand at a point-blank range. Police took the body to RIMS mortuary this evening for post-mortem.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained as no organisation or individual claimed responsibility for the killing till the time of filing of this report. A case has been registered.