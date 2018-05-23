Last electrified village in India pleads Manipur CM for basic infrastructure

On April 28, Leisang in Manipur became India’s last electrified village. (Express photo by Jimmy Leivon) On April 28, Leisang in Manipur became India’s last electrified village. (Express photo by Jimmy Leivon)

People of Leisang, the last Indian village to be declared electrified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday urged Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to scale up infrastructure in the area as it lacks some basic amenities. The village representatives, led by their chairman Tongsat Haokip, met the chief minister and submitted a memorandum during the Meeyamgi Numit (People’s Day) camp at the secretariat in Imphal.

The memorandum highlighted the plight of the villagers as Leisang lacked motorable roads, schools and safe drinking water, despite being just 77 km away from the capital city, Imphal. The village representatives requested the chief minister to sanction a 3 km-long link road from the main highway to Leisang village and also an approach road as it gets muddy and slippery in the rainy season. They also sought water purifying facilities as the only source for drinking water is a natural stream flowing nearby the village. The villagers also requested for an Anganwadi centre as there is no school in the village. The nearest school, a junior high school, is located at Kotlen which is about 3 km away from the village.

Nehkholam Haokip, a village elder, told reporters that Leisang village, though late, was provided with electricity but the power supply in the village remains irregular. “We get electricity for a day after powercut for two days and this has become a routine,” said Haokip.

Leisang village was established in 1996 as Leisang Khonomphai (or L. Khonomphai) but later came to be known as Leisang. It was once within the jurisdiction of Senapati district of Manipur before carving out Kangpokpi and Saikul sub-division, to create Kangpokpi district. While the village got recognition in 2002, electricity reached the village on April 27 evening.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd