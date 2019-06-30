Lab busted, drugs worth Rs 100 cr seized in Manipur

In Manipur’s biggest drug haul, a combined team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) police and Thoubal police on Saturday busted a heroin brown sugar manufacturing lab and recovered drugs worth about Rs 100 crore in the international market.

SP of NAB, W Basu said, “This is the biggest drug bust in the history of Manipur and also the first time that a clandestine drug lab was busted.”

The SP stated that acting on special information, the combined team led by NAB Additional SP Th. Brinda, officer-in-charge NAB, C B. Rishikesh Sharma and Thoubal police Addl SP S. Sachidananda under the supervision of the SP with assistance from ‘Anjuman Ishla-e Muashra’ was able to bust the clandestine brown sugar laboratory at the residence of Md. Matalip, 40, son of Md Amu of Lilong Dam.

The combined team recovered 111.915 kg heroin brown sugar from the site, he added. The narcotic police arrested three persons including Matalip from the site.