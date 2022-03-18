Newly formed Kuki People’s Alliance pledges support to BJP in Manipur

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on Friday extended its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the formation of the next government in Manipur.

KPA president Tongmang Haokip, along with its two newly elected MLAs Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang, submitted their letter of support to Manipur Governor La Ganesan. While Hangshing represents Saikul constituency in Kangpokpi district, Chinlunthang was elected from Singhat constituency in Churachandpur district.

The little-known KPA was founded by two retired bureaucrats, a practicing doctor and a lawyer to represent the interests of the Kuki tribe in Manipur. It was recognised as a political party by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in January this year, just weeks ahead of the recently concluded Assembly election in the state. The party fielded only two candidates, both of whom got elected. The KPA’s victory is seen as a significant development in Manipur’s political landscape, where tribal aspirations play a major role.

Earlier, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) had also pledged their unconditional support to the BJP, along with two Independent MLAs. The JD(U) won six seats while the NPF won five.

While the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House, it had declared that it was open to alliances even if it won an absolute majority. The party had, however, ruled out any alliance with its earlier coalition partner NPP, which won seven seats this time.