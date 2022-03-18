scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 18, 2022
Must Read

Newly formed Kuki People’s Alliance pledges support to BJP in Manipur

KPA chief Tongmang Haokip, along with its two newly elected MLAs, submitted the party’s letter of support to the Manipur Governor. The BJP had won 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly in the recently concluded polls.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
March 18, 2022 6:52:15 pm
A banner of KPA. (Express File Photo: Tora Agarwala)

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on Friday extended its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the formation of the next government in Manipur.

KPA president Tongmang Haokip, along with its two newly elected MLAs Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang, submitted their letter of support to Manipur Governor La Ganesan. While Hangshing represents Saikul constituency in Kangpokpi district, Chinlunthang was elected from Singhat constituency in Churachandpur district.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The little-known KPA was founded by two retired bureaucrats, a practicing doctor and a lawyer to represent the interests of the Kuki tribe in Manipur. It was recognised as a political party by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in January this year, just weeks ahead of the recently concluded Assembly election in the state. The party fielded only two candidates, both of whom got elected. The KPA’s victory is seen as a significant development in Manipur’s political landscape, where tribal aspirations play a major role.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) had also pledged their unconditional support to the BJP, along with two Independent MLAs. The JD(U) won six seats while the NPF won five.

While the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House, it had declared that it was open to alliances even if it won an absolute majority. The party had, however, ruled out any alliance with its earlier coalition partner NPP, which won seven seats this time.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement