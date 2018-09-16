Kuki National Organisation hits back at NSNC-IM, says Kuki Genocide preplanned

The outfit clarified that the ‘Sahnit’ (Black day) has been observed based on the rich cultural norm of the Kukis. The outfit clarified that the ‘Sahnit’ (Black day) has been observed based on the rich cultural norm of the Kukis.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) Kuki, an umbrella group of 17 Kuki militants, has countered the contention of the NSCN-IM that Kukis ignited the 1993 Kuki-Naga ethnic conflict in the state.

The umbrella group contended that the gruesome violence and systematic massacre of innocent Kuki villagers were meticulously preplanned with the purpose of driving out the Kuki villagers out of their land. “It was a well-coordinated ethnic cleansing programme orchestrated by the NSCN-IM and the UNC, the Civil face of the NSCN-IM”, it alleged.

Despite the unprovoked and greed inspired violence unleashed by the NSCN-IM under the guise and agency of Naga Lim Guard, in the true spirit of peaceful coexistence and neighbourly harmony, the Kuki Inpi had proposed to the UNC, and the KNO to NSCN-IM, a roadmap for settlement of all contentious issues including the issue of territory.

Sadly, both the UNC and NSCN-IM refused to come to the table, maintaining their absurd claims over territories owned and inhabited by Kukis within Kuki country, as defined clearly by Grierson, the KNO divulged.

The outfit clarified that the ‘Sahnit’ (Black day) has been observed based on the rich cultural norm of the Kukis, according to which the dead bodies of victims of violence are not buried until the issue pertaining to their violent deaths are settled.

The ‘Sahnit’ will continue to be observed by Kuki people until the perpetrators of the gruesome massacre of innocent Kukis are either brought to book, or their case settled in accordance with Kuki customary law after they plead guilty, the outfit held.

“The Kukis by no means claim defeat as stated by the NSCN-IM. The facts are, that NSCN-IM failed in their ethnic cleansing campaign, and the complexion of the violence assumed that of a conflict after a year or so when the Kukis began to organise village defence forces to repel the assault, realising the state and central governments are either colluding with or allowing the ethnic pogrom”, added the KNO.

Maintaining that the KNO stands for the restoration of all Kuki territories forcibly grabbed by the NSCN-IM, it vowed to continue the fight for justice to victims of NSCN-IM’s inhuman violence unleashed on the unsuspecting Kuki people.

