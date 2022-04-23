Khongjom Day: State government pays homage to martyrs of Anglo-Manipur war

Manipur paid homage to the martyrs of 1891 Anglo-Manipur War, the last battle fought between the erstwhile Kingdom of Manipur and the British Empire, Saturday.

To commemorate the sacrifices of Manipuri warriors, the state government observes “Khongjom Day” on March 23 every year.

Rich tributes were paid to the martyrs across Manipur and the state function was organised at the Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal district, about 40 km from Imphal.

The Khongjom Day observance began with a gun salute at the samadhi of Paona Brajabasi, who sacrificed his life during the final battle. Floral tributes were paid and traditional rituals including tarpan performed at Khongjom River.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, ministers, MLAs and other top officials of the government attended the event.

“The sacrifices made by our forefathers should always be remembered and honoured. We should follow their footsteps and their dignity should remain protected. Conquering the hearts of the people is also a unique characteristic of our leaders and we should learn from them,” Governor Ganesan said, adding that people should know the reason behind the observance of Khongjom Day.

CM Singh said the history of Manipur and the sacrifices made by “our forefathers will always remain in our hearts”.

The historical site of Khongjom, particularly Tengol Lampak, will be beautified and upgraded soon, he added.

The chief minister further said “the call of Nation First given by our leaders should be followed. Being a federal country, the respect accorded to the states by the Centre is worth appreciating. The renaming of Mount Harriet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Mount Manipur by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a prime example of respect given to Manipur by the Centre,” Singh added.

Khongjom Lal, a play based on the battle of Khongjom, was performed by the artists of the Art and Culture Department Saturday. Khongjom Parba, a traditional folk song depicting the Khongjom battle, was also sung on the occasion at the memorial complex.