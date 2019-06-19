Justice (Retd) Nandakumar Singh sworn-in as Manipur’s first Lokayukta chairman

Justice (Retd) T Nandakumar Singh was sworn-in as the first chairman of the Manipur Lokayukta at Raj Bhawan along with Justice (Retd) Basu Deo Agarwal and Ameising Luikham, IAS (Retd) as judicial member and non-judicial Member, respectively.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath to the newly appointed Chairperson and members held at the Darbar hall of Raj Bhavan here.

The ceremony was attended by Council of Ministers led by Th. Biswajit Singh, L. Jayantakumar Singh, Karam Shyam, Th. Shyamkumar Singh, V. Hangkhanlian, and MLA Khasim Vashum.

Interacting with the media, after the swearing-in ceremony, Singh said that Lokayukta will take up complaints filed against ministers and senior IAS officers.

Every complaint will not be entertained and only those genuine complaints will be taken into consideration after preliminary enquiry, he said, adding that Lokayukta is for the people and it will work for the interest of the public.

The appointment of Manipur Lokayukta chairperson and members was published first published in Manipur Gazette (notification dated) May 13, 2019. Top Government officials, police chief, etc also attended the ceremony.