Journalist moves court against Manipur order mandating approval for books on state

Senior journalist Pradip Phanjoubam has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging the legality of a state government order prohibiting the publication of any book on Manipur before a committee clears it.

After the government failed to furnish its reply to the December 19,2022, petition and sought more time on January 23, the Manipur High Court has given it time till February 13.

Earlier, on October 28, 2022, Phanjoubam wrote to education and law minister Th Basanta, who also heads the 15-member committee urging him to withdraw the order. If any book or published research work leads to a false and demeaning image of the state, there are other legal means to seek retribution against publishers and authors, to remove it from the market, or to exact damages, he wrote.

As he received no government reply, the journalist moved the court.

The September 13, 2022, order mandated that all books on the state’s history, culture, tradition and geography be approved by the committee before they are published. It came after Viva Books published a book based on a Ph D thesis written by Sushil Kumar Sharma, a retired CRPF brigadier.

The book, The Complexity Called Manipur: Roots, Perceptions & Reality, claimed that the princely state of Manipur comprised only 700 square miles of the valley area when it merged with India. This implied that the state’s hill areas, inhabited by Naga, Kuki and other tribes, were never part of Manipur.

The book had stirred up a controversy with civil groups demanding a ban on it as well as an apology from the author and his research guides, who include a retired professor of Manipur University.

Advertisement

The late brigadier was on deputation in the Northeast state.