Manipur journalist detained under NSA walks out of jail

The 39-year-old television journalist was released from the central jail here this afternoon, Superintendent of Prison (Jail) Sokholal Touthang said. (Courtesy: Facebook)

Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem, who was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) allegedly for criticising the BJP and its leaders, was released Wednesday after spending over four months in jail.

The Manipur High Court had Monday revoked his detention and ordered his immediate release.

Wangkhem was detained under the NSA at the orders of the Imphal West district magistrate last November for allegedly criticising the BJP, the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

He was detained on sedition charges on November 21 and sent to jail for 12 months.

Wangkhem, who was working in a local cable TV in the BJP-ruled Manipur, had on December 20 moved court against his detention.

