Manipur: JD(U) withdraws support to BJP-led coalition government

The Janata Dal (United) withdrew its support to the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur Monday.

In this connection, an official letter was submitted to Manipur Governor La Ganesan by JD(U) state president Ksh Biren.

“Keeping the political development at the national level in view, where JD(U) left NDA, it has been decided by the JD(U) Manipur state to withdraw the support extended to the BJP-led Manipur government with immediate effect,” said Ksh Biren.

The JD(U) had six MLAs in Manipur, five of whom merged with the BJP recently, just days after the party withdrew its support to the NDA at the national level.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly issued an office memorandum, on behalf of the Speaker, giving its nod to the merger of the five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The five JD(U) MLAs are Khumukcham Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md Asab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and LM Khaute. However, it is not yet clear whether Lilong MLA Md Abdul Nasir will also join the BJP. Nasir is reportedly out of station.

A source in the JD(U) said the party is exploring legal avenues to deal with the political development.

After JD(U) MLAs merged with the BJP, the strength of the saffron party in the 60-member House has increased to 37 from 32 MLAs. Moreover, the BJP still retains the support of the National People’s Party (NPP) that has seven MLAs, Naga People’s Front (NPF) which has five MLAs, two MLAs of the newly formed Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), and two Independent MLAs.

Homen Thangjam, assistant professor of political science at IGNTU, said the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP is an ‘irreparable dent’ inflicted on the JD(U).

“All the MLAs who left the JD(U) for the BJP are not only the most influential and affluent but were the face of the party. As a result, it would be almost impossible for the party to reorganise itself,” said Homen Thangjam.