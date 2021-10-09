Ahead of polls next year, Nadda begins BJP’s campaigning in Manipur

Kicking off election campaigning for BJP in Manipur, the party’s national president J P Nadda Saturday said the saffron party has written a new chapter of development in Manipur in the last four years.

Nadda was addressing a political rally in Bishnupur district after he landed in Imphal in the afternoon. The state assembly election is slated to be held early next year.

He said, “The key to the milestone achieved by BJP is the right decision taken by the people of Manipur.”

Nadda said unrest due to political instability, gross violation of human rights and corruption was the order of the day before BJP came to power. “However, in the last four years, peace has been restored in the state, paving the way for development,” he said.

“The peace and harmony in Manipur is a by-product of the BJP government which was formed with the trust and support from the people,” said Nadda.

He also said Manipur is moving fast in the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive growth policy.

“The state will soon be on the railway map and work is on for development of 16 highways among others,” he said, adding, all this was possible with peace being restored.

“Peace is achieved when the right decision is made at the right time. If the people give power to the wrong party, it is like signing their own death warrant. I appeal to the people of Manipur to remember the dark days they left behind,” said Nadda.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren said the people of Manipur today are sleeping peacefully with the law and order situation of the state improving considerably. He credited the central leaders, particularly Modi, for bringing about such a positive change in a short span of time.

The election rally was attended by all the state BJP leaders and MPs among others.

The BJP chief, who is on a two-day visit, will also inaugurate the newly-constructed party’s Imphal head office besides discussing election strategies.