Inner Manipur MP Rajkumar Ranjan Singh gets Union Cabinet berth

Lok Sabha MP Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who took oath in the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 from the Inner Manipur seat.

Born on September 1, 1952 at Kongba Makha Nandeibam Leikai, Imphal East district, Singh graduated with an Honours degree from Dhanamanjury College, Imphal under Gauhati University in 1970. He completed his postgraduation in Geography from the Gauhati University in 1972.

After finishing his PhD from the Department of Geography at Gauhati University, he took his first job as a lecturer at Ideal Girls’ College in 1973 and served up to 1984.

Later, he was appointed as an assistant professor at the Department of Earth Science, Manipur University in 1984 and went on to become the Deputy Registrar of the varsity in 1985. He later served as the Registrar from 2004 to 2008.

Singh also served as the director-in-charge of the UGC Academic Staff College and College Development Director of Manipur University till his superannuation in 2012.

After retirement from active service, he took his plunge into electoral politics by joining the BJP in 2013 in BJP.

He contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 as a BJP candidate for the Inner Manipur seat but lost. However he was successful on his second attempt and won the seat in 2019.

Singh has served as the chairman of the BJP’s body on the state vision document, party spokesperson, BJP coordinator to the Election Commission and has also been a part of the office modernisation committee.